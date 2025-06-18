Left Menu

Delhi Classrooms Construction Scam: ED's Extensive Raids

The Enforcement Directorate has launched a money laundering probe into an alleged scam involving classroom construction during the former AAP government's term in Delhi. The investigation, following a Delhi ACB FIR, involves raids on 37 premises linked to contractors. Former ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are implicated.

Updated: 18-06-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:14 IST
On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate executed a series of raids across multiple locations in Delhi, delving into a money laundering investigation involving a classroom construction scandal linked to the previous AAP government, according to official sources.

This move by the federal investigative body came after filing a criminal complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, based on information from a Delhi Anti-Corruption Bureau FIR.

The extensive operation targeted at least 37 sites belonging to contractors and private firms. Among those scrutinized are former Delhi government ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who stand accused of a massive Rs 2,000 crore embezzlement during the construction of schools' infrastructure.

