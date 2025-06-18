Weather Hinders Oil Extraction from Sunken MSC Elsa 3: A Maritime Challenge

The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) announced on Wednesday that adverse weather conditions continue to hamper oil extraction efforts from the sunken Liberian-flagged vessel off the Kerala coast. The ship, which sank last month, poses new environmental and logistical challenges as monsoon conditions prevail.

Current weather conditions provide only a short and inconsistent period for stable and secure oil recovery efforts, said the DGS. Despite this, no visible oil slicks have been observed in the vicinity, as confirmed by aerial surveillance conducted by the Indian Coast Guard.

Clean-up efforts are ongoing, with onshore and offshore initiatives working to mitigate environmental impact. The handling and disposal of plastic nurdles and other potentially hazardous materials remain a significant focus area, as stakeholders await a clearer operational window for comprehensive recovery efforts.