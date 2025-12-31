Get Moving: Study Shows Physical Activity Won't Cause Long-Term Back Damage

A recent study featured in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open indicates that while physical activities, such as bending and pushing, might temporarily exacerbate lower back pain, they don't cause lasting harm.

Researchers from Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System, University of Washington, and Australian institutes examined the short and long-term impacts of ten common movements on individuals with lower back pain. Their findings reveal that activities like lifting, bending, and twisting do not contribute to worsening long-term outcomes.

The study, involving over 400 participants over a year, showed that while certain activities could temporarily increase back pain flair, the average time spent on these activities in early study phases did not affect long-term functional capabilities. This supports the public health message that physical movement is generally beneficial for those with lower back pain.