Get Moving: Study Shows Physical Activity Won't Cause Long-Term Back Damage

A study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that physical activities might momentarily increase lower back pain but do not cause long-term harm. Researchers found no long-term functional limitations linked to common movements like lifting or bending, highlighting that such activities are generally beneficial for lower back pain.

Updated: 31-12-2025 15:23 IST
Get Moving: Study Shows Physical Activity Won't Cause Long-Term Back Damage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study featured in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open indicates that while physical activities, such as bending and pushing, might temporarily exacerbate lower back pain, they don't cause lasting harm.

Researchers from Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Care System, University of Washington, and Australian institutes examined the short and long-term impacts of ten common movements on individuals with lower back pain. Their findings reveal that activities like lifting, bending, and twisting do not contribute to worsening long-term outcomes.

The study, involving over 400 participants over a year, showed that while certain activities could temporarily increase back pain flair, the average time spent on these activities in early study phases did not affect long-term functional capabilities. This supports the public health message that physical movement is generally beneficial for those with lower back pain.

