Farewell to a Political Icon: Khaleda Zia's Last Journey

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's funeral prayers were held on Wednesday at Manik Mia Avenue. Zia, a significant political figure, died in Dhaka, sparking an emotional outpouring from millions. Attended by dignitaries and political leaders, her legacy as a trailblazer in a male-dominated arena was remembered.

  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's funeral prayers took place on Wednesday amidst tight security in Dhaka, marking the end of an era in the nation's political landscape.

The ceremony was led by Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek at Manik Mia Avenue, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Nazrul Islam Khan providing a brief biography of Zia.

Khaleda Zia, who passed away on Tuesday, was a towering figure in Bangladesh politics. Her funeral drew a massive crowd, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, alongside international dignitaries, reflecting her global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

