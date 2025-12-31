Farewell to a Political Icon: Khaleda Zia's Last Journey

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's funeral prayers took place on Wednesday amidst tight security in Dhaka, marking the end of an era in the nation's political landscape.

The ceremony was led by Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek at Manik Mia Avenue, with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Nazrul Islam Khan providing a brief biography of Zia.

Khaleda Zia, who passed away on Tuesday, was a towering figure in Bangladesh politics. Her funeral drew a massive crowd, including Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury, alongside international dignitaries, reflecting her global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)