India Launches Market Access Support to Boost Global Trade Opportunities

In a significant move to bolster the international foothold of Indian exporters, the Government of India has introduced the Market Access Support (MAS) Intervention. Announced on Wednesday under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), this initiative is designed to enhance buyer connectivity and amplify India's global market visibility.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the MAS Intervention provides vital institutional and financial backing for major trade events like Buyer-Seller Meets and mega reverse buyer events in India. It aims to diversify exports by reaching both priority and emerging markets, with targeted support for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and first-time exporters.

The government is setting up a long-term event calendar to streamline participation, with a required minimum MSME involvement, and offers financial aid to ease access barriers for small exporters. Plans are also underway to introduce digital tools to better track trade outcomes, aiding Indian businesses in embedding within global value chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)