Stranded in Tehran: The Indian Tourist's Long Road Home

Falguni Dey, a stranded Indian tourist, faces complex paperwork at Iran's Astara border with Azerbaijan. Despite escaping conflict-torn Tehran, he remains stuck due to visa issues while support from friends, family, and embassy officials continues. Dey considers finding an alternative route via Armenia for his journey home.

After a perilous 500-km road journey from conflict-ridden Tehran, Indian tourist Falguni Dey reached Iran's Astara border with Azerbaijan. His ordeal, however, is far from over.

With complex paperwork hindering his entry into Azerbaijan, the Kolkata-based college professor remains trapped. "I managed to dodge bombs in Tehran, yet now I'm stuck at the border, unable to enter Azerbaijan without a special migration code," Dey shared through a voice message. Despite initiating the process, he faces a two-week delay.

Support from family and strangers eases his plight, with embassies in Tehran and Baku tirelessly working to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, Dey considers an alternate escape route to Armenia. "I'm physically and emotionally drained and funds are low. The uncertainty of returning home is overwhelming," he conveyed emotionally.

