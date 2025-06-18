Stranded in Tehran: The Indian Tourist's Long Road Home

After a perilous 500-km road journey from conflict-ridden Tehran, Indian tourist Falguni Dey reached Iran's Astara border with Azerbaijan. His ordeal, however, is far from over.

With complex paperwork hindering his entry into Azerbaijan, the Kolkata-based college professor remains trapped. "I managed to dodge bombs in Tehran, yet now I'm stuck at the border, unable to enter Azerbaijan without a special migration code," Dey shared through a voice message. Despite initiating the process, he faces a two-week delay.

Support from family and strangers eases his plight, with embassies in Tehran and Baku tirelessly working to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, Dey considers an alternate escape route to Armenia. "I'm physically and emotionally drained and funds are low. The uncertainty of returning home is overwhelming," he conveyed emotionally.

