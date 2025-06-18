Left Menu

Stranded in Exile: The Odyssey of an Indian Tourist

Indian tourist Falguni Dey, stranded at the Iran-Azerbaijan border, faces complex paperwork and a long wait for migration clearance. While he escaped conflict in Tehran, he now struggles with emotional exhaustion, financial constraints, and ongoing uncertainty about reaching home, despite support from friends, family, and embassy officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:17 IST
Stranded in Exile: The Odyssey of an Indian Tourist
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing journey from Tehran, Indian tourist Falguni Dey has reached the Iran-Azerbaijan border after a 500-km trek, yet his challenges continue as he awaits complex paperwork for crossing.

Dey, emotionally and financially strained, remains in limbo at the Astara border, unable to proceed without a special migration code from Azerbaijani authorities.

Assistance from the Indian embassy and well-wishers offers a glimmer of hope, yet Dey considers an alternate route to Armenia amidst profound uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025