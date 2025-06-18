Stranded in Exile: The Odyssey of an Indian Tourist
Indian tourist Falguni Dey, stranded at the Iran-Azerbaijan border, faces complex paperwork and a long wait for migration clearance. While he escaped conflict in Tehran, he now struggles with emotional exhaustion, financial constraints, and ongoing uncertainty about reaching home, despite support from friends, family, and embassy officials.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing journey from Tehran, Indian tourist Falguni Dey has reached the Iran-Azerbaijan border after a 500-km trek, yet his challenges continue as he awaits complex paperwork for crossing.
Dey, emotionally and financially strained, remains in limbo at the Astara border, unable to proceed without a special migration code from Azerbaijani authorities.
Assistance from the Indian embassy and well-wishers offers a glimmer of hope, yet Dey considers an alternate route to Armenia amidst profound uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE: Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Italian Embassy's National Day ceremony
Delhi Police submits report to MHA after foreign embassy worker puts up 'wanted' posters of Israeli PM
U.S. Embassy's Partial Evacuation Signals Rising Middle East Tensions
U.S. Embassy Evacuation Prepared Amid Regional Tensions
US is preparing to order departure of nonessential staff from embassy in Baghdad over regional tensions, officials say, reports AP.