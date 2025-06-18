Stranded in Exile: The Odyssey of an Indian Tourist

In a harrowing journey from Tehran, Indian tourist Falguni Dey has reached the Iran-Azerbaijan border after a 500-km trek, yet his challenges continue as he awaits complex paperwork for crossing.

Dey, emotionally and financially strained, remains in limbo at the Astara border, unable to proceed without a special migration code from Azerbaijani authorities.

Assistance from the Indian embassy and well-wishers offers a glimmer of hope, yet Dey considers an alternate route to Armenia amidst profound uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)