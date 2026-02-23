U.S. Embassy Reduces Personnel in Beirut Amid Rising Tensions
The U.S. State Department is evacuating non-essential personnel from its Beirut embassy due to potential military conflict with Iran. Though the embassy remains operational with a core team, concerns persist following several historical attacks during Lebanon's civil war. Tensions have escalated with increased military presence in the Middle East.
The State Department is withdrawing non-essential staff and their eligible families from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut as tensions with Iran rise, a senior official confirmed on Monday.
Following a security reassessment, the decision was made to maintain only essential personnel at the embassy, which remains operational despite the reduced presence. This move ensures the continued safety of staff and operational capability to assist American citizens, according to the official.
Historical attacks, including those during Lebanon's civil war, have heightened attention on the region. These developments coincide with increased U.S. military deployment in the Middle East, amid President Donald Trump's ominous remarks regarding deteriorating negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.
