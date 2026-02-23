Left Menu

U.S. Embassy in Beirut Evacuation Ordered Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. State Department has instructed non-emergency staff and families to leave the U.S. Embassy in Beirut. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's planned trip to Israel remains uncertain due to volatile circumstances.

Updated: 23-02-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 19:45 IST
The U.S. State Department has issued an evacuation order for non-essential personnel and their families at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, as confirmed by a senior official on Monday.

In light of security concerns, the move reflects escalating regional tensions, though details remain sparse.

Despite the situation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is still slated to visit Israel, albeit with the caveat that his itinerary may be adjusted based on emerging conditions, a State Department representative anonymously disclosed.

