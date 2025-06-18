Rap Group Kneecap Faces Controversy Amid Flag Display Charge

Hundreds gathered outside a London court to support Liam O'Hanna, aka Mo Chara, from the rap group Kneecap, who faced terrorism charges for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag.

O'Hanna, charged under the Terrorism Act, allegedly waved the flag during a London gig. Kneecap claims the charge aims to silence their messages.

Supporters of O'Hanna, including politicians and musicians, protested outside Westminster Magistrates Court, displaying Irish and Palestinian flags in solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)