Rap Group Kneecap Faces Controversy Amid Flag Display Charge

Liam O'Hanna, known as Mo Chara from Irish rap group Kneecap, appeared in a London court charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag. Supporters, including politicians and musicians, rallied outside the court, protesting the charge as an attempt to silence pro-Palestine messages.

Updated: 18-06-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:21 IST
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Hundreds gathered outside a London court to support Liam O'Hanna, aka Mo Chara, from the rap group Kneecap, who faced terrorism charges for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag.

O'Hanna, charged under the Terrorism Act, allegedly waved the flag during a London gig. Kneecap claims the charge aims to silence their messages.

Supporters of O'Hanna, including politicians and musicians, protested outside Westminster Magistrates Court, displaying Irish and Palestinian flags in solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

