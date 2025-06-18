Rap Group Kneecap Faces Controversy Amid Flag Display Charge
Liam O'Hanna, known as Mo Chara from Irish rap group Kneecap, appeared in a London court charged under the Terrorism Act for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag. Supporters, including politicians and musicians, rallied outside the court, protesting the charge as an attempt to silence pro-Palestine messages.
Hundreds gathered outside a London court to support Liam O'Hanna, aka Mo Chara, from the rap group Kneecap, who faced terrorism charges for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag.
O'Hanna, charged under the Terrorism Act, allegedly waved the flag during a London gig. Kneecap claims the charge aims to silence their messages.
Supporters of O'Hanna, including politicians and musicians, protested outside Westminster Magistrates Court, displaying Irish and Palestinian flags in solidarity.
