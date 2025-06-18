Horrors Unveiled: Online Predator's Dark Web of Abuse

A 20-year-old man has been apprehended in Germany for allegedly abusing children with mental health problems online, following a tip-off from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. The arrest has revealed shocking depths of sexual abuse, according to Hamburg police officials.

Falk Schnabel, the police chief of Hamburg, announced at a press conference that the suspect is believed to have committed over 120 criminal acts. The man is purported to be a prominent member of an online group known as '764', targeting vulnerable individuals, including minors, and encouraging self-harm.

Authorities in Hamburg initiated an investigation after the FBI's tip-off, which occurred during a probe into a teenager's suicide. The suspect allegedly coerced minors into performing sexual acts and self-harm on camera, later using this footage for blackmail. This led to a tragic incident where a 13-year-old victim ended his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)