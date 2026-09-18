AI Dilemma: US Government's Use of Chinese AI Sparks Controversy

The US government faced scrutiny for using Alibaba's Qwen AI model on a federal website. This caused tension after the FBI alleged Alibaba copied US technology. The controversy fueled debate over AI safety and regulatory needs amid US-China tech competition, with officials questioning the use of Chinese AI tools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:43 IST
AI Dilemma: US Government's Use of Chinese AI Sparks Controversy

The US government's decision to employ Alibaba's Qwen AI model on a federal website has ignited controversy as the FBI accused the model's developers of copying American AI technology.

This incident has intensified tensions between Washington and Beijing, coinciding with global discussions on AI safety and regulation. Critics question the government's stance on Chinese AI.

Experts highlight a dissonance between US-China AI competition and the choice to use Chinese AI. The model's use has raised concerns about dependency and national interest, putting federal technology strategy under the spotlight.

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