Maoist Surrender Marks Major Win for Chhattisgarh Security Forces
Two senior Maoist cadres, Jeevan Tulavi and his wife Agasha, surrendered to security forces in Chhattisgarh. Active in the Maoist ranks for over two decades, their surrender is deemed a significant success. Both held influential roles within the Maoist network, contributing to ideological indoctrination and media communications.
- Country:
- India
In a notable victory for Chhattisgarh's security forces, two seasoned Maoist leaders have surrendered, heralding a potential schema shift in the region's anti-Maoist efforts. Jeevan Tulavi and his wife Agasha, both key figures in the Maoist hierarchy, opted to lay down arms this Wednesday.
The couple, pivotal in the Left Wing Extremist framework, played crucial roles; Tulavi presided over education and Agasha over communication strategies. Their surrender, announced by senior officials, marks a strategic win in the ideological battle against Maoism.
The move occurs amidst ongoing operations aimed at dismantling the Maoist network by 2026, presenting a hopeful trajectory towards pacification of the conflict-ridden regions bordering Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surrendered Naxalites Signal Shift in Dantewada
Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
Arrest of Five Naxalites Marks Major Crackdown in Sukma
Naxalites kill three villagers in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh: Police.
Terror Strikes Again: Naxalites' Violent Act in Bijapur