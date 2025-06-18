Double Trouble: Duo Nabbed for SUV Heist in Delhi

The Delhi police have apprehended two individuals accused of stealing an SUV from the Jaitpur area and subsequently selling it. Identified as Sohel Ansari, 22, and Gaurav Bakshi, 41, the suspects were implicated after a complaint led to a thorough investigation, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The vehicle's owner, Rahul, filed a report on June 13, stating his car was stolen from near his residence in Hari Nagar Extension Part II. Suspicions arose surrounding Sohel Ansari, who was acquainted with the complainant and accompanied him to a Faridabad car key marker.

The investigation team utilized CCTV footage and a discarded GPS tracker for leads. This evidence guided them to a duplicate key maker who confirmed Sohel's recent activity. Police arrested him on Surajkund Road, where he confessed to the theft, implicating Bakshi in the sale's proceedings. The stolen car and Rs 1.20 lakh in cash were recovered, with both men arrested under Section 305(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)