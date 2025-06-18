Left Menu

Tunnel Chaos: Police Convoy Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A collision involving police vehicles transporting illegal immigrants occurred inside a tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, injuring 19 police personnel and 12 Bangladeshi nationals. The convoy was en route to Pune airport for deportation. The accident caused a traffic jam and led to legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:22 IST
Tunnel Chaos: Police Convoy Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway involving police vehicles transporting illegal immigrants to the Pune airport for deportation. The collision injured nineteen police personnel and twelve Bangladeshi nationals.

The crash took place at around 8 am inside the Bhatan tunnel in Raigad district when a police vehicle abruptly braked, leading subsequent vehicles to crash. This convoy consisted of officers from various Mumbai regions.

The incident, causing a temporary traffic jam, was reported to the Rasayani police station as authorities initiated legal procedures. Senior police officials visited the injured at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025