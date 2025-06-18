Tunnel Chaos: Police Convoy Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A significant accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway involving police vehicles transporting illegal immigrants to the Pune airport for deportation. The collision injured nineteen police personnel and twelve Bangladeshi nationals.

The crash took place at around 8 am inside the Bhatan tunnel in Raigad district when a police vehicle abruptly braked, leading subsequent vehicles to crash. This convoy consisted of officers from various Mumbai regions.

The incident, causing a temporary traffic jam, was reported to the Rasayani police station as authorities initiated legal procedures. Senior police officials visited the injured at MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai as the investigation continues.

