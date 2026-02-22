Left Menu

Terror Conspiracy Uncovered: Six Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested by Delhi Police

Six Bangladesh nationals were arrested by Delhi Police for alleged involvement in a terror plot linked to Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh-based extremist groups. The arrests spotlight the importance of monitoring migrant workers, particularly in Tiruppur, where the highest number of registered migrant workers is reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruppur | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:09 IST
The Delhi Police have apprehended six individuals from Bangladesh, suspected of participating in a terror conspiracy with connections to Pakistan's ISI and extremist groups in Bangladesh. The arrests were confirmed on Saturday by a police official and have sparked increased scrutiny on migrant workers in the region.

Sources indicate that specific intelligence led to these arrests, highlighting a collaboration between international extremist factions. In Tiruppur, home to many migrant workers, officials emphasize the need for strict registration and verification processes to ensure monitoring and security.

A senior government official, speaking anonymously, confirmed the government's plans to reinforce checks on the employment and movement of migrant workers in light of these developments. Meanwhile, authorities maintain regular consultations with the Assistant Commissioner of Labour and the Director of Industries Safety to address similar concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

