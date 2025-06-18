Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Uttar Pradesh: Mud Mound Collapse Claims Three Lives

Three men lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district when a mud mound collapsed on them. The victims, Ramesh Dhobi, Dulare Pasi, and Shiv Mohan Yadav, were taking a break from grazing cattle when the tragedy occurred. Police retrieved the bodies after the incident.

Updated: 18-06-2025 23:02 IST
In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, three individuals perished when a mud mound collapsed on them, police reported on Wednesday.

The accident happened in Bhasraul village within the Kishanpur area as Ramesh Dhobi, Dulare Pasi, and Shiv Mohan Yadav rested near a mud mound while grazing their cattle by the Yamuna river.

Circle Officer (Khaga) Braj Mohan Rai noted that the structure unexpectedly gave way, burying the three men. Local police, alerted to the incident, promptly arrived at the scene to extract the bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

