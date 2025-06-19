Starmer and Emir Unite for Middle East Peace
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasized the importance of reducing tensions in the Middle East, particularly amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The leaders reinforced their defense ties and explored ways to enhance regional stability following a bilateral call.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-06-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 01:13 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have stressed the urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East, particularly with the current Israel-Iran conflict, according to a statement from Starmer's office.
The two leaders underscored the significant defense and security partnership between the UK and Qatar. During their conversation, the prime minister affirmed the UK's continued support for Qatar.
In their dialogue, they discussed potential strategies to bolster regional stability, marking a commitment to working together to address ongoing challenges in the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
