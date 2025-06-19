Left Menu

Starmer and Emir Unite for Middle East Peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasized the importance of reducing tensions in the Middle East, particularly amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. The leaders reinforced their defense ties and explored ways to enhance regional stability following a bilateral call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-06-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 01:13 IST
Starmer and Emir Unite for Middle East Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have stressed the urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East, particularly with the current Israel-Iran conflict, according to a statement from Starmer's office.

The two leaders underscored the significant defense and security partnership between the UK and Qatar. During their conversation, the prime minister affirmed the UK's continued support for Qatar.

In their dialogue, they discussed potential strategies to bolster regional stability, marking a commitment to working together to address ongoing challenges in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025