Starmer and Emir Unite for Middle East Peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have stressed the urgent need for de-escalation in the Middle East, particularly with the current Israel-Iran conflict, according to a statement from Starmer's office.

The two leaders underscored the significant defense and security partnership between the UK and Qatar. During their conversation, the prime minister affirmed the UK's continued support for Qatar.

In their dialogue, they discussed potential strategies to bolster regional stability, marking a commitment to working together to address ongoing challenges in the Middle East.

