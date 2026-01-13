U.S. Strengthens Defense Ties with Critical Military Aid to Nigeria

The United States has bolstered its defense partnership with Nigeria through the delivery of crucial military supplies, AFRICOM announced on Tuesday. This move follows an airstrike by the U.S. targeting Islamic State militants in Nigeria's northwest region last month.

According to an AFRICOM statement on X, the shipment arriving in Abuja underscores the collaborative security efforts between the U.S. and Nigeria, as the West African nation continues its prolonged fight against Islamist insurgents and kidnapping gangs. Details of the specific equipment provided remain undisclosed.

In recent developments, a U.S. airstrike in Sokoto state, carried out in coordination with Nigerian authorities, successfully neutralized several Islamic State operatives. The effort is part of a broader security cooperation strategy involving shared intelligence and careful coordination to counteract militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)