Historic Peace Agreement: Rwanda and DRC Forge Path to Harmony

The governments of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo moved a step closer to peace on Tuesday by initialing a text of an agreement between the two nations, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department.

The comprehensive agreement is to be formally signed at the ministerial level meeting scheduled for June 27, with key provisions focusing on maintaining territorial integrity and banning any hostilities.

Significantly, the accord lays the groundwork for the disengagement, disarmament, and conditional integration of non-state armed groups, signaling a hopeful turn toward sustained peace and cooperation.