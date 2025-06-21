Left Menu

Charges Framed Against IPS Officer in Assam POCSO Case

A special court in Assam has ordered charges under the POCSO Act against IPS officer Gaurav Upadhyay for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in 2019. The incidents reportedly occurred at the SP Bungalow in Diphu and a hotel room. The case has remained in the pre-trial stage for years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-06-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 16:55 IST
Charges Framed Against IPS Officer in Assam POCSO Case
case
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Assam has directed the framing of charges under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code against IPS officer Gaurav Upadhyay, who allegedly sexually molested a minor six years ago. The investigation finds the accused guilty of two incidents that have brought the case to light again.

The special judge of the POCSO court in Karbi Anglong, R Lal, highlighted in his order that the assaults took place at the SP Bungalow in Diphu and a hotel where the survivor was staying with family. Details indicate that the accused was the superintendent of police in the district during the incidents.

The alleged assaults occurred in December 2019, involving a 14-year-old girl, with an FIR filed in January 2020. The case, which has been in the pre-trial stage for years, has now led to charges under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC, with an upcoming plea recording set for August 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025