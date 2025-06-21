Charges Framed Against IPS Officer in Assam POCSO Case

A special court in Assam has directed the framing of charges under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code against IPS officer Gaurav Upadhyay, who allegedly sexually molested a minor six years ago. The investigation finds the accused guilty of two incidents that have brought the case to light again.

The special judge of the POCSO court in Karbi Anglong, R Lal, highlighted in his order that the assaults took place at the SP Bungalow in Diphu and a hotel where the survivor was staying with family. Details indicate that the accused was the superintendent of police in the district during the incidents.

The alleged assaults occurred in December 2019, involving a 14-year-old girl, with an FIR filed in January 2020. The case, which has been in the pre-trial stage for years, has now led to charges under Section 10 of the POCSO Act and Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC, with an upcoming plea recording set for August 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)