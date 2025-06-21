Gujarat Gram Panchayat Elections: A New Era of OBC Representation

In a landmark move, over 3,894 gram panchayats in Gujarat will hold elections this Sunday, featuring the state's recent decision to implement a 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in local bodies. The elections are a significant first since the policy change in 2023.

The State Election Commission reports that eligible voters number 81 lakh, with polling set from 7 am to 6 pm at 10,479 stations using traditional ballot papers. This electoral exercise will decide 3,656 sarpanchs and 16,224 panchayat members. Notably, 3,939 polling sites are marked sensitive, with an additional 336 deemed highly sensitive.

This election's uniqueness stems from its scale and the introduction of enhanced OBC representation, up from a previous cap of 10%. The SEC has also ensured that existing quotas for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes remain intact, maintaining the 50% reservation cap.

(With inputs from agencies.)