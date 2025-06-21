Left Menu

Family Ties and Tragedy: A Grisly Crime in Roshan Nagar

In Roshan Nagar, a 54-year-old man, Bhoop Singh, was arrested for killing his daughter-in-law, Tannu Kumar. He admitted to strangling her and burying the body in front of his home. Suspected motives include family disputes and dowry issues. The investigation continues to clarify other family members' roles.

  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case from Roshan Nagar, police have detained 54-year-old Bhoop Singh for allegedly murdering his daughter-in-law, Tannu Kumar. Singh reportedly confessed to stranding and burying her body in front of his house two months ago, citing ongoing family tensions as potential motive.

Tannu Kumar was said to have been killed on April 21 when her husband was away and Singh's wife attended a wedding. Her father, Hakim, claimed police didn't heed his suspicions about the freshly dug and covered pit in Singh's front yard.

The murder, embroiled in alleged dowry harassment, remains under investigation. Singh has been taken into police custody while further scrutiny into the roles of other family members continues, according to Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

