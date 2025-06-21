Bihar and Jharkhand's 100-Crore GST Scam Unveiled

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered a significant scandal involving bogus export bills and fraudulent GST claims in Bihar and Jharkhand, officials confirmed on Saturday. The investigation targets five customs officials, including the Additional Commissioner of GST, Patna, and implicates around 30 exporters in a 100-crore scam.

CBI raids were executed at seven locations, resulting in the discovery of seven 100-gram gold bars and additional incriminating evidence. The scam involved exaggerated export figures of tiles and auto parts to Nepal during 2022-23. This scheme aimed to unlawfully claim tax refunds, a plot allegedly masterminded by several customs superintendents.

Allegations point to systematic collusion between customs officers and a Kolkata-based clearing agent, with falsified export details submitted in smaller amounts for routine clearance by customs. The fraudulent activities reportedly enabled them to illegitimately claim GST refunds worth around 100 crores, bypassing checks by State and Central forces.

