British Man Arrested in Cyprus Over Terror and Espionage Allegations
A British man has been arrested in Cyprus over terrorism and espionage charges, suspected of plotting with Iran's Revolutionary Guards to target Israelis on the island. Held under an eight-day detention for inquiries, his actions spotlight Cyprus's geopolitical challenges, being a transit hub in the Middle East.
Authorities in Cyprus have detained a British national on suspicion of terrorism and espionage, reportedly linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeting Israeli citizens. The arrest was made public on Saturday.
Following an appearance before a district court, the individual has been placed under an eight-day detention as investigations continue. The police remain tight-lipped on further details due to national security concerns.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar acknowledged the cooperation between Cypriot and Israeli security services in thwarting the suspected Iranian plan, though specifics about the attack aren't disclosed. The suspect, of Azeri descent, was reportedly surveilling military bases in Cyprus for months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
