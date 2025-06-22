Iran and Israel's Escalating Conflict: Proposals, Strikes, and Diplomacy

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has intensified, with diplomatic efforts facing significant hurdles. Iranian officials label European proposals to curb its nuclear program as 'unrealistic', while military strikes have claimed hundreds of lives.

In response to Israeli strikes, Iran and its allies are voicing objections, pointing to significant casualties and damage. Meanwhile, the United States is considering its position, weighing potential involvement.

This high-stakes situation draws international attention, as nations like Turkey, Russia, and China call for de-escalation, urging both countries to move towards negotiation and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)