Escalating Conflict: Russian Advances and Strikes in Eastern Ukraine

Russian military actions intensify in eastern Ukraine as strikes on Donetsk kill civilians and advances continue westward. Key towns Sloviansk and Kramatorsk face bombardment, causing casualties and destruction. Meanwhile, the capture of villages by Russian forces marks a strategic shift in their ongoing offensive, fueling tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 03:56 IST
Russian strikes targeted key towns in the Donetsk region on Saturday, resulting in at least one civilian death. Concurrently, a drone attack in the north, near the Russian border, claimed another life, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Russian military announced capturing a village in its progression westward through Donetsk. Reports from Kharkiv region indicated Russian troops nearing Kupiansk. Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, strategic cities for Moscow, experienced frequent attacks since the invasion's onset in February 2022.

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin confirmed casualties and significant damage in Sloviansk, and a Nizhyn drone strike caused one fatality. The Defense Ministry detailed further territorial gains, intensifying the conflict as military bloggers noted increased aggression in Kupiansk.

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

