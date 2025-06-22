Escalating Conflict: Russian Advances and Strikes in Eastern Ukraine

Russian strikes targeted key towns in the Donetsk region on Saturday, resulting in at least one civilian death. Concurrently, a drone attack in the north, near the Russian border, claimed another life, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Russian military announced capturing a village in its progression westward through Donetsk. Reports from Kharkiv region indicated Russian troops nearing Kupiansk. Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, strategic cities for Moscow, experienced frequent attacks since the invasion's onset in February 2022.

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin confirmed casualties and significant damage in Sloviansk, and a Nizhyn drone strike caused one fatality. The Defense Ministry detailed further territorial gains, intensifying the conflict as military bloggers noted increased aggression in Kupiansk.