Tragedy in Nagpur: Truck Driver's Clash Turns Fatal

A minor altercation over seating escalated into violence in Nagpur, leading to the tragic stabbing death of truck driver Ravi Punaram Waghmare. The assailant, Kishor Thakre, was swiftly arrested following the incident. The altercation occurred in the Kalamna Market area and took the life of Waghmare despite emergency medical efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Nagpur, a seemingly minor dispute over a sitting space took a tragic turn when truck driver Ravi Punaram Waghmare was fatally stabbed. The altercation unfolded in the Kalamna Market area, escalating into violence that claimed Waghmare's life, police reported.

The incident occurred on a Saturday night when Waghmare and another truck driver, Kishor Thakre, engaged in a heated argument. In an impulsive act of anger, Thakre reportedly seized a knife from Waghmare and inflicted fatal wounds, the Kalamana police station official stated.

Despite immediate medical intervention, Waghmare was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities have since arrested Thakre, who remains in police custody, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

