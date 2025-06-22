Tragedy in Nagpur: Truck Driver's Clash Turns Fatal

In Nagpur, a seemingly minor dispute over a sitting space took a tragic turn when truck driver Ravi Punaram Waghmare was fatally stabbed. The altercation unfolded in the Kalamna Market area, escalating into violence that claimed Waghmare's life, police reported.

The incident occurred on a Saturday night when Waghmare and another truck driver, Kishor Thakre, engaged in a heated argument. In an impulsive act of anger, Thakre reportedly seized a knife from Waghmare and inflicted fatal wounds, the Kalamana police station official stated.

Despite immediate medical intervention, Waghmare was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Authorities have since arrested Thakre, who remains in police custody, the official confirmed.

