Operation Midnight: U.S. Strikes Heighten Tensions with Iran

The U.S. military's recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, named 'Operation Midnight,' were not intended as a prelude to regime change, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He noted that private channels of communication were opened to Tehran, urging diplomatic negotiations while warning against retaliation.

While Hegseth emphasized the precision nature of the operation, aiming to neutralize threats to U.S. interests, General Dan Caine confirmed the use of 14 bunker-buster bombs, over two dozen Tomahawk missiles, and more than 125 military aircraft. This tactical move has left significant damage across Iran's nuclear sites, intensifying existing Middle Eastern conflicts.

Despite a fierce missile response targeting Israel, Iran has yet to fulfill its most serious threats against the U.S. With the Iranian parliament's move to potentially close the Hormuz Strait, international tensions remain high, drawing attention to this critical chokepoint in global oil trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)