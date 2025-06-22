Left Menu

Operation Midnight: U.S. Strikes Heighten Tensions with Iran

The U.S. military conducted precise strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, using a range of missiles and aircraft, named 'Operation Midnight.' While not aimed at regime change, the action significantly damaged Iran's nuclear capabilities and escalated tensions in the Middle East. Iran's potential retaliation poses risks to global oil shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military's recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, named 'Operation Midnight,' were not intended as a prelude to regime change, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. He noted that private channels of communication were opened to Tehran, urging diplomatic negotiations while warning against retaliation.

While Hegseth emphasized the precision nature of the operation, aiming to neutralize threats to U.S. interests, General Dan Caine confirmed the use of 14 bunker-buster bombs, over two dozen Tomahawk missiles, and more than 125 military aircraft. This tactical move has left significant damage across Iran's nuclear sites, intensifying existing Middle Eastern conflicts.

Despite a fierce missile response targeting Israel, Iran has yet to fulfill its most serious threats against the U.S. With the Iranian parliament's move to potentially close the Hormuz Strait, international tensions remain high, drawing attention to this critical chokepoint in global oil trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

