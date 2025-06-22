NATO Nations Set Ambitious Defense Spending Goal

NATO countries have reached a consensus ahead of their summit, agreeing to target 5% of GDP for annual defense and security expenditures by the year 2035, sources reveal.

Spanish objections were overcome, paving the way for a unified statement from all 32 NATO member states. This agreement awaits final approval in the planned summit held in The Hague on Wednesday.

Top leadership figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, are expected to endorse the statement, thereby cementing the commitment to bolstering defense budgets across the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)