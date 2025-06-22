Left Menu

Tragic End in Ludhiana: Arrest Made in Shocking Live-In Partner Case

A man named Sunil Kumar was arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner, Radhika, in Ludhiana. An argument over Radhika’s past marriage led to the fatal incident. Sunil was arrested in a village and is being taken to Punjab on a transit remand, as police continue their investigation.

The Punjab Police, in collaboration with local authorities, have made a significant arrest concerning a murder case that has left residents of Ludhiana shocked. Sunil Kumar is accused of killing his live-in partner, Radhika, in a case that has highlighted chilling details.

Inspector Aditya Sharma, who spearheaded the arrest operation, clarified that the incident arose after Sunil recently discovered that Radhika had been married previously. This revelation reportedly led to growing tensions and culminated in a fatal confrontation on the night of June 8, where Sunil allegedly bound Radhika before strangling her.

The arrest took place in a village within the Dhanepur Police Station's jurisdiction. Sunil Kumar is now being transported to Punjab on a transit remand, and police have confirmed that an FIR was promptly filed, following a complaint from the victim's brother, Rahul.

