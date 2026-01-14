Tragic End in Unnao: Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal

In a tragic incident in Naunihal Ganj locality of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, a domestic dispute escalated to fatal consequences. Police reported that a man supposedly strangled his wife and later took his own life by hanging.

The deceased couple, identified as Anjan, aged 42, and his wife Vandana, aged 38, were pronounced dead at the scene. Anjan, an e-rickshaw driver, and Vandana were parents to two minor children.

According to local accounts, a morning argument between the couple was temporarily resolved by neighbors, but later turned deadly. The couple's bodies were discovered after neighbors grew concerned over the silence. An investigation is underway, as authorities seek to understand the full details of the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)