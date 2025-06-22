Left Menu

France's High Alert: Iran's Alleged Proxy Tactics Unveiled

France's Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, expressed concerns over Iran using intermediaries, often drug traffickers, to execute activities in France. Although specific activities were not detailed, historical evidence exists. The security threat remains high after a foiled 2018 plot involving an Iranian diplomat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:37 IST
France has raised its security alert as Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau revealed that Iran might be employing intermediaries, including drug traffickers, for covert operations on French soil. Retailleau made this assertion on a television interview, highlighting past instances that support this claim.

The minister also brought attention to a 2018 incident where a plot to target an opposition rally near Paris was uncovered. This operation involved Iranian diplomat Assadolah Assadi, further cementing the ties alleged between Iran and these covert misdeeds.

While Iran's embassy has not officially commented, France continues its vigilance by recalling Assadi's conviction in Belgium and Iran's denial of destabilizing actions in Europe. This situation calls for a close watch on potential future threats.

