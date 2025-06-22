France's High Alert: Iran's Alleged Proxy Tactics Unveiled

France has raised its security alert as Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau revealed that Iran might be employing intermediaries, including drug traffickers, for covert operations on French soil. Retailleau made this assertion on a television interview, highlighting past instances that support this claim.

The minister also brought attention to a 2018 incident where a plot to target an opposition rally near Paris was uncovered. This operation involved Iranian diplomat Assadolah Assadi, further cementing the ties alleged between Iran and these covert misdeeds.

While Iran's embassy has not officially commented, France continues its vigilance by recalling Assadi's conviction in Belgium and Iran's denial of destabilizing actions in Europe. This situation calls for a close watch on potential future threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)