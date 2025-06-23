Karnataka CM Demands Fair Fund Allocation under 16th Finance Commission

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called on the central government to ensure equitable fund distribution to the state under the 16th Finance Commission. He claimed the state has faced a shortfall of Rs 80,000 crore compared to the 14th Finance Commission. Siddaramaiah voiced his disappointment with the BJP MPs from Karnataka, accusing them of failing to champion the state's interests in the face of this financial disparity.

Highlighting the lack of progress on a Rs 11,495 crore special grant recommendation by the Finance Commission, he criticized Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for not securing the funds, questioning his commitment to Karnataka's development. Siddaramaiah reaffirmed his call for special grants for the Kalyana Karnataka region and revealed plans to consider establishing a dedicated ministry to boost regional development.

Additionally, the CM responded to illegal mining concerns by considering the creation of a special court to expedite investigations and recover dues. Despite concerns from Congress MLA Raju Kage about lacking development in the Kagwad constituency, Siddaramaiah assured prioritized allocation of special grants. Moreover, he addressed allegations of corruption in housing schemes and plans to hold a meeting on June 25 to discuss improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)