Haryana Human Rights Commission Demands Accountability in Basketball Tragedy

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken serious notice of a basketball pole collapse that killed a teenage player in Rohtak. The commission highlighted violations of human rights and issued orders for a thorough investigation into safety lapses. Recommendations include an inquiry committee, audits, and compensation mechanisms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:37 IST
  • India

The Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has expressed grave concern over a tragic incident at a sports nursery in Rohtak, where the collapse of a basketball pole resulted in the death of a teenage player last November.

In its recent order, the commission pointed to a serious violation of human rights, particularly the right to life and safety under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. A high-powered inquiry committee has been ordered to investigate the incident.

The commission noted deficiencies in the report submitted by Rohtak's deputy commissioner, raising alarms over safety standards and lack of compensation. It called for stringent safety audits and structured compensation frameworks to address similar future incidents. The next hearing is scheduled for May 19.

