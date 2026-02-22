Left Menu

India Embraces Heritage: Rajaji to Replace Lutyens in Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a statue of C Rajagopalachari will replace the British architect Edwin Lutyens' statue in Rashtrapati Bhavan. This change is part of the ongoing effort to embrace Indian cultural symbols and move away from colonial influences. The 'Rajaji Utsav' will celebrate this historic shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to embrace Indian heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the replacement of a British architect's statue with that of C Rajagopalachari in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi emphasized India's shift away from colonial symbols, honoring its own leaders instead. The prime minister revealed that the 'Rajaji Utsav' will celebrate this milestone in February.

This transition comes as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', promoting the 'Panch-Pran', and signifies a pivotal moment as India honours its first governor-general of independent India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

