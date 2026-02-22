India Embraces Heritage: Rajaji to Replace Lutyens in Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a significant move to embrace Indian heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the replacement of a British architect's statue with that of C Rajagopalachari in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi emphasized India's shift away from colonial symbols, honoring its own leaders instead. The prime minister revealed that the 'Rajaji Utsav' will celebrate this milestone in February.

This transition comes as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', promoting the 'Panch-Pran', and signifies a pivotal moment as India honours its first governor-general of independent India.

(With inputs from agencies.)