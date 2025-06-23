Landfill Discovery: Unraveling the Mystery of Shalini Singh

Authorities have identified remains found in a Canadian landfill as those of Shalini Singh, an Indian-origin woman reported missing in December 2024. Singh, a mental health care worker, was last seen entering her Hamilton apartment on December 2, 2024.

The investigation revealed Singh fell victim to foul play, with her body removed via the building's garbage disposal system. On May 21, partial human remains were discovered at a landfill, and DNA tests confirmed the identity as Singh's. Her common-law partner, Jeffery Smith, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Smith, 42, appeared in court, facing charges of both murder and indignity to human remains. Police are continuing their search of the landfill with completion expected by June 27. Authorities have asked anyone with further information to come forward.

