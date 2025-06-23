Landfill Discovery: Unraveling the Mystery of Shalini Singh
The remains of Shalini Singh, an Indian-origin woman missing since December 2024, were found in a Canadian landfill. Her partner, Jeffery Smith, has been charged with second-degree murder. Police discovered Singh had been removed from her home via the garbage disposal system, and further investigation is ongoing.
Authorities have identified remains found in a Canadian landfill as those of Shalini Singh, an Indian-origin woman reported missing in December 2024. Singh, a mental health care worker, was last seen entering her Hamilton apartment on December 2, 2024.
The investigation revealed Singh fell victim to foul play, with her body removed via the building's garbage disposal system. On May 21, partial human remains were discovered at a landfill, and DNA tests confirmed the identity as Singh's. Her common-law partner, Jeffery Smith, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Smith, 42, appeared in court, facing charges of both murder and indignity to human remains. Police are continuing their search of the landfill with completion expected by June 27. Authorities have asked anyone with further information to come forward.
