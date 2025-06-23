Nepal's Crucial Budget Day: A Test of Unity for K P Oli's Coalition

The coalition government led by K P Oli is on the verge of presenting the crucial annual budget in the House of Representatives of Nepal, aiming for a majority vote scheduled for Tuesday.

With a requirement of at least 238 votes from the 275-member legislative body, whip-related directives have been issued by the ruling parties to secure attendance and support.

Both the Nepali Congress Party and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) have ensured their members' presence through whips, highlighting the significance of this vote for the government's stability and future.

(With inputs from agencies.)