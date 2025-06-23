Left Menu

Nepal's Crucial Budget Day: A Test of Unity for K P Oli's Coalition

The K P Oli-led government in Nepal is presenting the annual budget in the House of Representatives. With a total of 275 members, the budget requires at least 238 MPs' approval. Both the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have issued whips to ensure full attendance for the budget vote.

Updated: 23-06-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The coalition government led by K P Oli is on the verge of presenting the crucial annual budget in the House of Representatives of Nepal, aiming for a majority vote scheduled for Tuesday.

With a requirement of at least 238 votes from the 275-member legislative body, whip-related directives have been issued by the ruling parties to secure attendance and support.

Both the Nepali Congress Party and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) have ensured their members' presence through whips, highlighting the significance of this vote for the government's stability and future.

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

