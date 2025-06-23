Left Menu

Capturing Shadows: The Arrest of Burhan Amin Malik

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir captured Burhan Amin Malik, an overground worker for terrorists, during an operation in Anantnag. A collaborative effort by the Army and police in Bijbehara led to Malik's arrest and seizure of a hand grenade from his possession.

In a strategic operation on Monday, security forces apprehended an individual linked to terrorist activities in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. Identified as Burhan Amin Malik, the suspect was caught in Bijbehara town.

The arrest was executed by a joint team comprising Army and police units as part of an anti-militancy drive. Malik's detention marks a significant step in the region's fight against terror networks.

Authorities recovered a hand grenade from Malik's possession, further substantiating his involvement with militant groups. The securitization effort continues to combat extremist threats in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

