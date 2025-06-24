Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Iran Retaliates with Missile Strikes on U.S. Base in Qatar

Iran launched missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Qatar in retaliation for American strikes on its nuclear sites, increasing tensions in the region. Israel continues to expand its campaign against Iran. Meanwhile, the U.S. involvement prompts fears of a wider regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:12 IST
In a significant escalation of tensions, Iran fired missiles at the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, responding to American bombings on its nuclear facilities over the weekend. U.S. officials reported no casualties from the attack.

The strikes come amid rising hostilities, with Israel intensifying its offensive against Iran. The Israeli military broadened its operations on Monday, targeting strategic sites tied to the Iranian regime amid ongoing confrontations.

The U.S.'s recent military actions in the region have sparked concerns of a broader conflict. Iran described the American strikes on its nuclear sites as crossing a 'very big red line', marking a potentially dangerous turn in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

