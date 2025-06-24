Left Menu

Qatar's Sovereign Dilemma: Responding to Iranian Retaliation

Qatar addresses its stance on Iran's attack on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase, highlighting its sovereign decision-making power. The attack followed U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting discussions on the deep ties between Qatar and Iran and the need for diplomatic clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 02:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In the wake of the Iranian assault on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase, Qatar has asserted that its response is a matter of national sovereignty. The strike by Iran was in retaliation for recent U.S. military actions targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, emphasized the historical and deep-rooted ties between Qatar and Iran during a press conference on Monday. He highlighted the need for both countries to hold a sincere meeting and establish a clear stance on the situation.

Tensions between the Gulf states have escalated following the tit-for-tat military exchanges, calling for careful diplomacy to maintain regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

