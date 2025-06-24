Qatar's Sovereign Dilemma: Responding to Iranian Retaliation

In the wake of the Iranian assault on the Al Udeid U.S. airbase, Qatar has asserted that its response is a matter of national sovereignty. The strike by Iran was in retaliation for recent U.S. military actions targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, emphasized the historical and deep-rooted ties between Qatar and Iran during a press conference on Monday. He highlighted the need for both countries to hold a sincere meeting and establish a clear stance on the situation.

Tensions between the Gulf states have escalated following the tit-for-tat military exchanges, calling for careful diplomacy to maintain regional stability.

