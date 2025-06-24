Tension Escalates: Israel Responds to Ceasefire Violation
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has commanded the military to take strong action against Iran after detecting missile launches from Iran, alleging a ceasefire violation. This order comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that the ceasefire was in effect.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:34 IST
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a decisive military response to what he described as Iran's breach of a ceasefire with Israel.
This followed a report by Israel's military on missile launches from Iran directed towards Israeli territory.
The directive was issued just after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the effectuation of the ceasefire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement, reports AP.
Travel Ban Expansion: New Proclamation Signed by Trump
Trump Orders Federal Action Amidst Los Angeles Unrest
Trump's Controversial Travel Ban Sparks Global Debate
Political Titans Clash: Musk vs. Trump