Tension Escalates: Israel Responds to Ceasefire Violation

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has commanded the military to take strong action against Iran after detecting missile launches from Iran, alleging a ceasefire violation. This order comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that the ceasefire was in effect.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced a decisive military response to what he described as Iran's breach of a ceasefire with Israel.

This followed a report by Israel's military on missile launches from Iran directed towards Israeli territory.

The directive was issued just after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the effectuation of the ceasefire.

