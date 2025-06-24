Missile Denial and Ceasefire Violation: Tensions Rise
Iran's military denied allegations of firing missiles at Israel after a ceasefire started, according to state TV. The denial came from Iran’s armed forces, including its Revolutionary Guard. The incident led to Israeli officials ordering a retaliatory strike, although no attack has been reported yet.
On Tuesday, Iran's military refuted claims of launching missiles at Israel, just hours after a ceasefire was declared, as reported by Iranian state television.
The denial was issued by the general staff of Iran's armed forces, encompassing both the regular military and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
Reports from Israel indicated missile activity approximately two and a half hours post-ceasefire commencement, prompting an Israeli directive for retaliatory action, although no immediate strikes have been confirmed.
