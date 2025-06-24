Left Menu

Missile Denial and Ceasefire Violation: Tensions Rise

Iran's military denied allegations of firing missiles at Israel after a ceasefire started, according to state TV. The denial came from Iran’s armed forces, including its Revolutionary Guard. The incident led to Israeli officials ordering a retaliatory strike, although no attack has been reported yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:30 IST
Missile Denial and Ceasefire Violation: Tensions Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Tuesday, Iran's military refuted claims of launching missiles at Israel, just hours after a ceasefire was declared, as reported by Iranian state television.

The denial was issued by the general staff of Iran's armed forces, encompassing both the regular military and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Reports from Israel indicated missile activity approximately two and a half hours post-ceasefire commencement, prompting an Israeli directive for retaliatory action, although no immediate strikes have been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025