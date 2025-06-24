Missile Denial and Ceasefire Violation: Tensions Rise

On Tuesday, Iran's military refuted claims of launching missiles at Israel, just hours after a ceasefire was declared, as reported by Iranian state television.

The denial was issued by the general staff of Iran's armed forces, encompassing both the regular military and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

Reports from Israel indicated missile activity approximately two and a half hours post-ceasefire commencement, prompting an Israeli directive for retaliatory action, although no immediate strikes have been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)