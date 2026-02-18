Left Menu

Global Nuclear Tensions: U.S., Russia, and China's Test Denials

The Kremlin has denied U.S. accusations that China and Russia conducted secret nuclear tests. The U.S. accused China of testing in 2020 and urged for a new arms control treaty. Russia confirmed no tests occurred, aligning with China's denial of the allegations.

Updated: 18-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:16 IST
The Kremlin addressed allegations from the United States on Wednesday, asserting that Russia and China have not conducted secret nuclear tests. This statement followed a recent U.S. accusation that China performed a clandestine nuclear test in 2020.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that both nations were not involved in alleged tests. China had already denied these accusations, further supported by Russia's dismissal of the claims.

The dialogue comes as the U.S. calls for a comprehensive arms control treaty involving China, in response to the expiration of the New START treaty on February 5, which has raised concerns about a potential nuclear arms race.

