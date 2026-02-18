Global Nuclear Tensions: U.S., Russia, and China's Test Denials

The Kremlin addressed allegations from the United States on Wednesday, asserting that Russia and China have not conducted secret nuclear tests. This statement followed a recent U.S. accusation that China performed a clandestine nuclear test in 2020.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated that both nations were not involved in alleged tests. China had already denied these accusations, further supported by Russia's dismissal of the claims.

The dialogue comes as the U.S. calls for a comprehensive arms control treaty involving China, in response to the expiration of the New START treaty on February 5, which has raised concerns about a potential nuclear arms race.