Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Belarus was unable to attend the inaugural meeting of the U.S. Board of Peace due to visa denial. President Trump's outreach to Belarus involved lifting some sanctions, but long-standing Western sanctions remain due to Belarus' support of Russia's Ukraine invasion. Belarus questions the integrity of Trump's peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:38 IST
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Belarus, a steadfast ally of Russia, revealed on Thursday that it could not attend President Donald Trump's inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington due to not receiving the required visas. This situation arises amidst Western sanctions against Belarus, which intensified following its endorsement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump has sought to engage Belarus diplomatically by removing some sanctions in return for the release of individuals deemed political prisoners by Western nations. The Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov was slated to participate, according to official statements, yet visas for the delegation were not issued, casting doubt on the peace initiative's effectiveness.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry expressed skepticism about the meeting's efficacy, questioning the potential for peace-building when basic diplomatic formalities were not observed. Initially addressed to long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko, the invitation to the peace board signals a broader effort by Trump to engage with nations amid global conflicts, notably proposing to resolve the conflict in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

