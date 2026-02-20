Belarus, a steadfast ally of Russia, revealed on Thursday that it could not attend President Donald Trump's inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington due to not receiving the required visas. This situation arises amidst Western sanctions against Belarus, which intensified following its endorsement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Trump has sought to engage Belarus diplomatically by removing some sanctions in return for the release of individuals deemed political prisoners by Western nations. The Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov was slated to participate, according to official statements, yet visas for the delegation were not issued, casting doubt on the peace initiative's effectiveness.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry expressed skepticism about the meeting's efficacy, questioning the potential for peace-building when basic diplomatic formalities were not observed. Initially addressed to long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko, the invitation to the peace board signals a broader effort by Trump to engage with nations amid global conflicts, notably proposing to resolve the conflict in Gaza.

