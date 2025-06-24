EXIM Bank Trade Conclave 2025 Focuses on Export-Led Growth for Viksit Bharat

The Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) successfully hosted the Trade Conclave 2025 on 24th June 2025, marking a pivotal moment in India’s journey toward building a robust export-driven economy aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat. Held in the presence of top government officials, financial leaders, and industry stakeholders, the event underscored the government's strategic initiatives and EXIM Bank’s critical role in enhancing India’s global trade footprint.

Finance Minister Highlights TAP’s Success and India’s Export Reforms

Delivering the keynote address, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, emphasized the importance of EXIM Bank’s Trade Assistance Programme (TAP)—a first-of-its-kind trade facilitation initiative in India, launched in 2022. She outlined how TAP has become a critical enabler for Indian exporters operating in high-risk and emerging markets, bridging financing gaps and de-risking export transactions.

“Since its inception, TAP has enabled over 1,100 export transactions across 51 countries, through partnerships with more than 100 overseas banks,” she stated.

The Finance Minister further highlighted India’s sustained focus on improving transport and logistics infrastructure, enhancing global supply chain competitiveness, and positioning India as a reliable trade partner.

Comprehensive Support for MSMEs and District-Level Exporters

Smt. Sitharaman shed light on a suite of policy interventions designed to empower MSMEs, including:

Revised MSME definition and simplified Udyam registration,

Revamped Credit Guarantee Scheme,

Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), and

Ubharte Sitaare Programme—an EXIM Bank initiative targeting promising MSMEs for export promotion.

She emphasized the role of Exim Finserve, EXIM Bank’s subsidiary at GIFT City, which is enhancing access to trade finance solutions such as export factoring through the International Trade Financing Services (ITFS) platform.

The government is also advancing the Districts as Export Hubs initiative to decentralize trade by nurturing regional export clusters, allowing exporters to thrive even outside of Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

FTAs, PLIs, and Critical Infrastructure to Catalyze Exports

Underscoring India’s proactive foreign trade policy, the Finance Minister revealed that Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with the European Union and the United States are nearing finalization. These are expected to further unlock global market access for Indian goods and services.

She also credited the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for significantly boosting manufacturing capacity and export output, with exports under the scheme already exceeding ₹5.3 lakh crore.

Strategic Announcements and New Office Launches

In a significant expansion move, EXIM Bank inaugurated three new offices in:

Lucknow,

Indore, and

São Paulo, Brazil (the Bank’s first South American office),

These offices were virtually inaugurated by Smt. Sitharaman, in the presence of Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, and Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services. These offices will serve as key export facilitation hubs to promote market access and build on regional trade strengths.

“These offices will empower local exporters, promote trade diversification, and position India strategically in Latin American markets,” said Ms. Harsha Bangari, Managing Director, EXIM Bank.

Promoting Innovation and Strategic Research

The Conclave also witnessed the signing of a technical assistance agreement between EXIM Bank and IIT Kanpur to support high-potential tech startups, furthering the synergy between innovation, academia, and trade finance.

To deepen policy understanding and inform export strategies, EXIM Bank released three major research publications:

India’s Need to Secure Critical Minerals for Energy Transition, India’s Defence Equipment Industry: Exploring New Frontiers, Textile & Allied Products Trade under ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement: Value Chain Analysis.

Released by Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, these studies provide actionable insights on sectoral competitiveness, supply chain dynamics, and strategic resource planning.

Affirming Government Commitment to Export-Led Growth

In his remarks, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized India’s growing export competitiveness and reiterated the government's continued support for credit facilitation, especially for MSMEs and first-time exporters.

Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, stated that India’s financial system is well-aligned to support sustained economic and trade growth, with institutions like EXIM Bank playing a vital catalytic role.

Recognizing SMEs and Empowering the Future

A significant moment at the Conclave was the presentation of sanction letters by Smt. Sitharaman to select SMEs under the Ubharte Sitaare Programme, showcasing the government’s intent to recognize and nurture next-generation export champions.

The conference, attended by over 200 participants from the Indian industry, banking and financial institutions, academia, and export promotion bodies (both physically and virtually), served as a high-impact platform for dialogue, partnership, and policy convergence.

A Blueprint for Viksit Bharat

The Trade Conclave 2025 demonstrated the government’s and EXIM Bank’s unified vision to unlock the next wave of export-led prosperity, strengthen India’s position in global trade, and propel India forward in its mission toward a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

With strong institutional support, market diversification, tech-driven finance, and regional outreach, India is laying a resilient and inclusive foundation for global trade leadership.