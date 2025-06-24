Imran Khan's Bail Rejected Amid Controversial Trials

The Lahore High Court has dismissed former prime minister Imran Khan's post-arrest bail petitions in connection with eight terrorism cases stemming from the violent events of May 9, 2023. Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is accused of inciting his supporters to attack government and military properties following his arrest.

The verdict was announced by a two-member bench, led by Justice Shehbaz Rizvi, on Tuesday. Among the cases are allegations of attacks on Jinnah House, the Askari Tower, and arson incidents at various locations, including political offices and police stations in Lahore. Khan's legal team plans to appeal the decision in the Supreme Court.

Khan's party has criticized his treatment in detention, claiming he's in solitary confinement without basic facilities. PTI leader Zulfi Bokhari highlighted ongoing human rights violations, including restricted access to his legal team and poor living conditions, drawing parallels to oppressive regimes. Allegations of mistreatment extend to Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, raising concerns over systemic abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)