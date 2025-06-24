Behind the Curtain: Prosecution Presents Evidence Against Walmik Karad
A special public prosecutor submits evidence against Walmik Karad in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Karad seeks discharge citing lack of proof and challenges the use of MCOC Act. The case, involving serious criminal accusations and political fallout, awaits a court decision in July.
Updated: 24-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:21 IST
A special public prosecutor has presented critical evidence against Walmik Karad, accused in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, enhancing the tension surrounding the high-profile case.
Despite the vigorous presentation of evidence, Karad's defense seeks to overturn the charges, challenging both the allegations and the invocation of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOC).
The case has sparked political controversy, leading to the resignation of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde over alleged ties with Karad. An impending court session scheduled for July 7 will decide the trajectory of the trial.
