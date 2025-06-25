Left Menu

Israeli Military Intercepts Iranian Drones

The Israeli military intercepted two drones, suspected to originate from Iran, as they approached Israeli territory. This incident coincided with the launch of a surface-to-surface missile from Iran, highlighting rising tensions. The drones were intercepted outside Israeli territory, preventing any immediate threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 25-06-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 02:06 IST
Israeli Military Intercepts Iranian Drones
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Israeli military announced on Tuesday evening the interception of two drones heading towards Israel, believed to be launched by Iran. The interception occurred outside Israeli territory, ensuring no immediate threat to the nation.

According to Israel's Kan radio, the drones were likely dispatched in the morning, coinciding with the launch of a surface-to-surface missile from Iran. This sequence of events underscores escalating tensions between the two countries.

The military's swift response in intercepting the drones highlights their vigilance and preparedness in confronting threats originating from Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025