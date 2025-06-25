Israeli Military Intercepts Iranian Drones
The Israeli military intercepted two drones, suspected to originate from Iran, as they approached Israeli territory. This incident coincided with the launch of a surface-to-surface missile from Iran, highlighting rising tensions. The drones were intercepted outside Israeli territory, preventing any immediate threat.
The Israeli military announced on Tuesday evening the interception of two drones heading towards Israel, believed to be launched by Iran. The interception occurred outside Israeli territory, ensuring no immediate threat to the nation.
According to Israel's Kan radio, the drones were likely dispatched in the morning, coinciding with the launch of a surface-to-surface missile from Iran. This sequence of events underscores escalating tensions between the two countries.
The military's swift response in intercepting the drones highlights their vigilance and preparedness in confronting threats originating from Iran.
