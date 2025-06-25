Left Menu

Vigilance Raids Spark Outcry in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau conducted raids at 25 locations, including the home of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The raids, part of an ongoing probe into a 2021 drugs case, led to accusations against the AAP government of targeting opposition leaders. Supporters gathered, protesting the raid's legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:09 IST
Vigilance Raids Spark Outcry in Punjab
Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau launched a series of raids across the state on Wednesday, targeting 25 locations, including the residence of prominent Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The raids are linked to a 2021 ongoing drugs investigation, though details of the specific cause remain undisclosed, sources reveal.

Majithia, the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accused the authorities of forcefully entering his Amritsar home, terrorising his family, and decried the actions as a political vendetta from the AAP government. His wife, Ganieve Kaur, corroborated the account, expressing shock at the intrusion.

Supporters of the Akali Dal and party leaders quickly rallied, protesting in front of Majithia's residence and condemning the Mane-led government's tactics. A heavy police presence was noted near the site, managing the agitated crowd and maintaining order as tensions rose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025