Vigilance Raids Spark Outcry in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau launched a series of raids across the state on Wednesday, targeting 25 locations, including the residence of prominent Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia. The raids are linked to a 2021 ongoing drugs investigation, though details of the specific cause remain undisclosed, sources reveal.

Majithia, the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accused the authorities of forcefully entering his Amritsar home, terrorising his family, and decried the actions as a political vendetta from the AAP government. His wife, Ganieve Kaur, corroborated the account, expressing shock at the intrusion.

Supporters of the Akali Dal and party leaders quickly rallied, protesting in front of Majithia's residence and condemning the Mane-led government's tactics. A heavy police presence was noted near the site, managing the agitated crowd and maintaining order as tensions rose.

